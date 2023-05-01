SC on 'irretrievable breakdown' of marriage

A Constitution Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, Abhay S Oka, Vikram Nath and JK Maheshwari held that it could waive the waiting period of 6 to 18 months prescribed for seeking divorce through mutual consent as per Section 13-B of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955, subject to conditions. Article 142 empowers the Supreme Court to pass decrees and orders which are necessary for "doing complete justice" in any cause or matter pending before it.

"This Court, in the exercise of power under Article 142(1) of the Constitution of India, has the discretion to dissolve the marriage on the ground of its irretrievable breakdown. This discretionary power is to be exercised to do 'complete justice' to the parties, wherein this Court is satisfied that the facts established show that the marriage has completely failed and there is no possibility that the parties will cohabit together, and continuation of the formal legal relationship is unjustified. The Court, as a court of equity, is required to also balance the circumstances and the background in which the party opposing the dissolution is placed," the bench said in its verdict.