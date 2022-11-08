SC order temporary respite for Soren, likely to be summoned again by ED

Ranchi: Hemant Sorens troubles do not seem to end even after getting immediate relief from the Supreme Court over a PIL alleging illegal mining and money laundering by the Jharkhand Chief Minister.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has traced money laundering of more than Rs 1,000 crore in a case related to illegal mining in Jharkhand and is preparing to summon Soren again for questioning on the same. The ED had had called Soren for questioning on November 3, but the latter had sought three weeks' time citing his unavailability. He is likely to be summoned for the second time after November 15, sources said.

The ED can move the court for further action if Soren doesn't appear for questioning even after repeated summons.