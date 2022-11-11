SC orders release of all convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

In May, the top court had ordered the release of A.G. Perarivalan, who was sentenced to life imprisonment over the 1991 assassination of the former Prime Minister. A bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and B.V. Nagarathna passed the order of releasing the convicts.

It added that the court's order about Perarivalan applied to all other convicts in the case and also noted that Tamil Nadu has recommended the release of all convicts in the case.