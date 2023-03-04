SC orders release of death row convict found to be juvenile at time of crime

A top court bench of justices B.R. Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol said: "The conviction of the appellant is upheld; however, the sentence is set aside. Further, as the appellant at present would be more than 20 years old, there would be no requirement of sending him to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) or any other child care facility or institution. The appellant is in judicial custody. He shall be released forthwith."