SC orders release of death row convict found to be juvenile at time of crime

New Delhi, Mar 4: The Supreme Court has set aside the death sentence of a rape-murder convict after it was established that he was a juvenile on the date of the commission of the offence.
A top court bench of justices B.R. Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol said: "The conviction of the appellant is upheld; however, the sentence is set aside. Further, as the appellant at present would be more than 20 years old, there would be no requirement of sending him to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) or any other child care facility or institution. The appellant is in judicial custody. He shall be released forthwith."
The apex court affirmed the trial court order convicting him for the offence of rape and murder, but set aside the death sentence awarded to the accused, convicted in a December 2017 rape and murder case in Madhya Pradesh.