SC permits foreign students to clear MBBS examination in India

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati submitted before a bench headed by Justice BR Gavai that a committee formed under the chairmanship of the Directorate General of Health Services with representations from the National Medical Council (NMC) recommended that the returned students of penultimate year and who further studied online would be given a chance to clear the MBBS final exam.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in a compliance affidavit, said: "The students may be offered a single chance to clear the MBBS final, both part 1 and part 2 examinations (both theory and practical) as per existing NMC syllabus and guidelines without being enrolled in any of the existing Indian medical colleges. They can give and clear examination within a period of one year. Part 2 will be allowed only after part 1 is cleared."