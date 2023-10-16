SC pulls up NMC on a plea alleging 70% medical colleges do not pay any stipend to MBBS interns

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the National Medical Commission (NMC) for the delay in furnishing its reply on a plea alleging that 70 per cent of the medical colleges in the country do not pay any stipend to MBBS interns.

A bench, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra, asked the Union government and NMC to furnish the tabular information within a period of six weeks relating to payment of stipend paid to medical students during their internship as part of fulfillment of five-year MBBS degree course.

The bench also allowed impleadment of the government of National Capital Territory of Delhi as a respondent party.

In an earlier order, the court had asked the MNC to explain if the statement that 70 per cent interns are not paid stipends is true and sought information as to what steps the Commission is taking to ensure compliance with the norms for payment of internship stipends.