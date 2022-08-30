SC questions laxity in Centre’s response in plea against J&K delimitation

New Delhi: Expressing dissatisfaction over the Centre’s delay in responding to a plea challenging the Jammu and Kashmir delimitation exercise, the Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned as to why the government did not file the counter affidavit even after being granted six weeks’ time.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and A.S. Oka remarked that it is not imposing cost only because of the assurance of the Centre’s counsel that the counter-affidavit will be submitted in a week and posted the further hearing for September 29.

The bench was dealing with a plea, in which the petitioner said that the delimitation exercise, which was carried out recently on the basis of the 2011 population census, is unconstitutional as no population census operation was carried out in 2011 for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the plea, the Delimitation Commission does not have the power to carry out the exercise as under Section 9(1)(b) of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1950 and Section 11(1)(b) of the Delimitation Act 2022, the power vested on the Election Commission is to update the delimitation order by making the necessary changes on account of subsequent events and the said power cannot change boundaries or areas or extent of any constituency by way of any notification.