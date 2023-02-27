SC refuses pleas for NEET-PG postponement as Centre says preparations done

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain petitions for postponing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-PG 2023, which is scheduled for March 5.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the National Board of Examinations (NBE), submitted before a bench headed by Justice S.R. Bhat that there is no date available in the near future with the Centre's technology partner to conduct the exam and admit cards have been issued as per schedule and the counselling may commence from July 15.

After hearing Bhati's submissions, the bench, also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, declined to entertain the two petitions seeking postponement of the exam.