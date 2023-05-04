SC refuses to entertain PIL challenging automatic disqualification of convicted legislators

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea challenging validity of blanket automatic disqualification of legislators from the Parliament or State Assembly after the conviction in a criminal case.

The plea was filed following the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as an MP. A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala declined to hear the plea and allowed the petitioner to withdraw the case.

"How are you affected? When you are disqualified due to conviction then come here. Not now. Either withdraw or we will dismiss it. We will only hear the aggrieved person," the bench said.