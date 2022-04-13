SC refuses to entertain plea against Waqf Act

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea challenging the constitutional validity of certain sections of the Waqf Act, as these provisions grant special status to Waqf properties.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said that it cannot direct Parliament to enact a new law and the constitutionality of legislation cannot be challenged in the abstract’’ which will be a mere academic exercise.

The bench asked advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who filed the petition, as to how he is affected by the Act and whether any of his property has been appropriated under law.