SC refuses to entertain plea for clarification on applicability of criteria for EWS quota in NEET-PG

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking clarification on the applicability of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) criteria of Rs 8 lakh in NEET-PG 2022-23 saying it is seized of the matter and whatever it decides will be applicable.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant said, We have not stalled the process of determining the EWS criteria for next academic year. We have said EWS quota will be as per our order. We have kept the matter in March for disposal. The process cannot stop. Whatever we will decide will apply .