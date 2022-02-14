SC refuses to entertain plea for clarification on applicability of criteria for EWS quota in NEET-PG

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking clarification on the applicability of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) criteria of Rs 8 lakh in NEET-PG 2022-23 saying it is seized of the matter and whatever it decides will be applicable.
A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant said, We have not stalled the process of determining the EWS criteria for next academic year. We have said EWS quota will be as per our order. We have kept the matter in March for disposal. The process cannot stop. Whatever we will decide will apply .
It allowed the writ petition filed by one Varun Dileepbhai Bhatt and others but granted liberty to file an intervention application in the pending matter.
Senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for the students, said that they need clarification on the applicability of the EWS criteria as same norms are applied for the next academic year.
Advocate Charu Mathur, also appearing for the students, said the petitioners have sought an extension of the deadline for edit option in the online forms with respect to the EWS norms.