SC refuses to interfere with order lifting internet ban in Manipur

A bench, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and Manoj Misra, granted liberty to the state government to go back to the high court for reconsideration of its decision.

As Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state, said that there were difficulties faced in implementing the high court’s order, the top court said that it will not enter into the issue and asked the state government to present its difficulties and apprehensions before the high court, which is slated to hear the internet-ban related matters on July 25.