SC refuses to order another round of counselling for NEET super-speciality

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain the pleas seeking directions to the Centre and others including the Director-General of Health Services to conduct another mop-up round of counselling for admissions to NEET super-speciality courses for 2021.
A vacation bench of justices A S Bopanna and Vikram Nath did not agree to the submissions of two doctors that one more mop-up round be conducted for admissions in the super-speciality courses as 92 new seats were added later which were not available for them in the first two rounds of counselling.
At this stage, we see no reason to alter the order (of May 9), the bench told senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan.
Sankaranarayanan said extra 92 seats were added suddenly in the mop-up round and as a result people with ranks below us were allotted seats that were not available to us.
However, the bench said “At this stage, we do not want to modify it. Sorry.”
On May 9, the top court had refused to lower the cut-off percentile for admission to the NEET super-speciality courses, saying doctors have to deal with a patient’s life and merit cannot be disregarded.
The bench had said that a decision has been taken not to lower the percentile which is a matter of academic policy and it cannot be faulted.
It had said the reasons put forth by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare cannot be regarded as extraneous and arbitrary as doctors have to deal with a patient’s life and merit cannot be disregarded .