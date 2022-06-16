SC refuses to order another round of counselling for NEET super-speciality

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain the pleas seeking directions to the Centre and others including the Director-General of Health Services to conduct another mop-up round of counselling for admissions to NEET super-speciality courses for 2021.

A vacation bench of justices A S Bopanna and Vikram Nath did not agree to the submissions of two doctors that one more mop-up round be conducted for admissions in the super-speciality courses as 92 new seats were added later which were not available for them in the first two rounds of counselling.