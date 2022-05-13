SC refuses to postpone NEET-PG examination

New Delhi, May 13: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to postpone the NEET-PG-22 examination on a plea of doctors, saying the delay would seriously affect patient care and would create chaos and uncertainty .
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said the postponement of the examination would create chaos and uncertainty and would affect the larger section of students, who have registered for the examination.
The top court said, Over two lakh students have registered for the ensuing examination and their schedule will be seriously affected if a further postponement is granted under the direction of this court which will result in chaos and uncertainty.
It said, These are matters which essentially pertain to the policy domain unless the court is satisfied that the decision which has been taken by the authorities was without any application of mind in relevant circumstances or is manifestly arbitrary, there would be no reason for the court to interfere.
The bench added that the postponement of any examination is replete with serious consequences as while one body of students may be interested in seeking a postponement, there would be a large body of other students who have studied and registered for the examination, who would be seriously affected.
Above all, the need of patient care and treatment must be paramount in the clash of rival interests between those doctors who have registered for the ensuing examination and those who have not registered. Hence in our considered view, the relief which has been sought in these proceedings cannot be granted. The petition is accordingly dismissed, the bench said.
The top court said an important consideration that has weighed with the court not to postpone the NEET-PG-22 examination is that any delay in conducting the examination would lead to a fewer number of resident doctors in hospitals.