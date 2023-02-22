SC refuses to stay EC order recognising Shinde group as official Shiv Sena

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the Election Commission decision recognising the Eknath Shinde faction as the official Shiv Sena and granted it the party name and symbol but agreed to entertain a plea by Uddhav Thackeray challenging it.

Thackeray's counsel vehemently argued that the Shinde group should be restrained from taking over assets and bank accounts of Shiv Sena, but the top court declined to entertain these submissions for now.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said: "Now, we cannot pass an order to stay the Election Commission order. We are entertaining the SLP (special leave petition by Thackeray against the ECI order). We cannot stay the ECI order today."