SC releases 4 sentenced to life term in murder case

A bench of Justices B.R. Gavai, Vikram Nath, and Sanjay Karol said taking into consideration the delay in lodging the FIR, with the circumstance that three accused names were not mentioned in the contemporaneous documents, the possibility of the said accused being falsely implicated cannot be ruled out.

“In our view, the conviction of these accused purely on the basis of oral testimony of the interested witnesses, without sufficient corroboration, would not be sustainable,” said the bench.