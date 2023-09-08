SC releases man incarcerated for over 12 years after finding that he was juvenile at time of offence

In a report prepared by an Additional Sessions Judge pursuant to the top court’s direction, it came out that the date of birth of the petitioner is May 2,1989.

"If the date of birth of the petitioner is 02.05.1989, he was 16 years 7 months old as on the date of the crime, i.e., 21.12. 2005. Accordingly, the petitioner was a juvenile in conflict with the law on the date of commission of the offence," the Supreme Court held.

It said that as per the law, the petitioner could not have been in custody beyond three years.