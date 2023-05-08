SC reserves order on pleas challenging extension of ED director's tenure

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order on the various petitions challenging the extension of the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Sanjay Kumar Mishra.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol reserved the order after hearing all sides' submissions. The court asked parties concerned to file additional written notes by next Friday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre, apprised the Court that SK Mishra is not the Director General of Police but he represents the country internationally and hence parliament has taken a conscious call. Mehta also apprised the court that SK Mishra will retire from November onwards.