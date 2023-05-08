SC reserves order on pleas challenging extension of ED director's tenure

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order on the various petitions challenging the extension of the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Sanjay Kumar Mishra.
A bench of Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol reserved the order after hearing all sides' submissions. The court asked parties concerned to file additional written notes by next Friday.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre, apprised the Court that SK Mishra is not the Director General of Police but he represents the country internationally and hence parliament has taken a conscious call. Mehta also apprised the court that SK Mishra will retire from November onwards.
Amicus Curiae KV Viswanathan urged the top court to strike down the amendment in the larger interest of democracy expressing fear that it will be misused by future governments.
In the last hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta defended the government's decision to extend the tenure of the ED Director and said that the money laundering offence has trans-border implications.
He had said that extension was for administrative reasons as it was vital for the country's evaluation by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
The court was hearing petitions challenging the Centre's decision on November 17, 2022 whereby the government extended the third tenure of Enforcement Directorate director SK Mishra.
In the earlier hearing, Amicus Curiae KV Vishwanathan had raised an objection to the extension of the tenure of the ED director and submitted before the Supreme Court that the Committee failed to consider the availability and suitability of other officers before taking a decision on the extension of tenure of ED director.