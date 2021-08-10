SC seeks ATR on NTF recommendations

New Delhi, Aug 9: The Supreme Court Monday asked the Centre to submit the action taken report (ATR) within two weeks on the recommendations of court-appointed National Task Force (NTF) on allocation of oxygen to states and Union Territories amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
The top court said that since the NTF consists of senior doctors and experts from all over the country, it is imperative for the Centre to take steps to ensure that recommendations are duly implemented at the policy level to meet any exigencies in present and foreseeable future.