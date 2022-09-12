SC seeks Centre's reply on fresh pleas against CAA, hearing on Oct 31

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre on fresh petitions challenging the validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and indicated it may refer the matter, of over 200 petitions against the law, to a three-judge bench.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice U.U. Lalit and comprising Justice S. Ravindra Bhat, directed the Centre to file response on the petitions challenging the CAA and also directed the Assam and Tripura government to file response on petitions having state specific question in connection with the CAA.

The top court indicated that it may refer the matter to a three-judge bench and scheduled the hearing on October 31.