SC seeks Centre’s response on failure to assess bearing capacity of fragile Himalayan region

The plea claimed this region, which is spread across 13 states/Union Territories (UTs), is facing issues of unsustainable and hydrologically disastrous constructions - home stays, hotels, and commercial accommodations -- hydropower projects and unregulated tourism, which has allegedly collapsed the drainage and waste management system.

The plea filed by Ashok Kumar Raghav, which was argued by advocate AkashVashishtha before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, said the governments -- in the Indian Himalayan Region, spread across 13 states/UTs --have failed in preparing and implementing the master plans/tourism plans/lay-out/area development/zonal plans, and also failed to the “carrying capacity or bearing capacity of ecologically fragile areas,” which is home to nearly 50 million people.