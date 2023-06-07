SC seeks report from registry on listing of plea against RBI decision on Rs 2,000 note exchange

On June 1, the Supreme Court on Thursday declined urgent hearing on Upadhyay’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court’s May 29 judgment.

Then, a bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K.V. Viswanathan told Upadhyay, appearing-in-person, the court is not taking up these kinds of cases during vacation and “you can always make a mention to the chief (Chief Justice of India)”.

Upadhyay had submitted that all the kidnappers, gangsters, drug smugglers etc are exchanging their money and according to media reports in last one week, Rs 50,000 crore have been exchanged and urged the court to grant urgent hearing in the matter. The bench said that he can mention the matter before the CJI, adding: “We are doing nothinga... bring to the notice of the RBI.”