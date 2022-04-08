SC seeks response of CJs of all HCs on Vulnerable Witness Deposition Centres in 6 weeks

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Aniruddha Bose said that the reports indicate that it would be appropriate if permission is granted to enable the use of VWDCs for recording the evidence of vulnerable witnesses in places across all jurisdictions. It said, The suggestion is appropriate and commended for acceptance .

The bench said, On March 11, 2022, model guidelines for vulnerable witness deposition centres have been circulated to all the Chief Justices of the High Court. We would request the High Courts to respond to the guidelines, within a period of six weeks, so that any suggestions which are forthcoming may be factored in by the chairperson of the committee before finalising the guidelines .