SC seeks status report on Manipur violence

“What about displaced persons who have been displaced? Is the government gradually trying to bring these people back to their homes? We must ensure that these people are able to go back, third, some steps should be taken to protect places of religious worship also.” Mehta said he will get all the details sought by the court.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves assisted by advocate Satya Mitra, representing Manipur Tribal Forum Delhi, submitted that the court should see the latest affidavit filed by him on Sunday. “See how it (violence) went up on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The killing took place, the burning of villages took place,” he said, contesting Mehta’s argument that everything was okay in the past two days.

Gonsalves said he seeks evacuation of tribals from critical areas where they are encircled and they are likely to come under attack.

Mehta interjected at this juncture and contended that statements will have impact, which give one-sided of the picture and let us not say something which might have adverse impact intended or unintended and “need to be very, very careful”.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hedge said he is appearing for original petitioners before the high court and “yes, those who needed the reservation”.

The top court questioned the Manipur high court order directing the state government to recommend to the Centre the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe list.

The Chief Justice told Hedge: “You never told the high court that this power the high court never has. It is a presidential power... the high court had said that you shall forward a recommendation to the government of India.”