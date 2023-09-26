SC special bench to hear review pleas against judgment upholding provisions of PMLA

The 2022 decision rendered by a bench headed by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar (now retired) affirmed the stringent provisions of PMLA in connection with definition of proceeds of crime, power of arrest, search & seizure, attachment of properties and also the twin bail conditions.

On August 25 last year, a bench headed by then CJI N.V. Ramana agreed to review its PMLA judgment for two main concerns -- non-providing of ECIR to accused at the time of arrest and negation of presumption of innocence. In April this year, the Chhattisgarh government had also moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity PMLA, saying that the central investigation agencies are being misused by those in power in order to intimidate, harass and disturb the normal functioning of an opposition government in Chhattisgarh.