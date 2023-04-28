SC stays Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay's direction to apex court Secretary General

A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli noted that the order by the High Court was improper and against judicial discipline.

The Court directed its Secretary General that Justice Gangopadhyay be conveyed the top court's order. "The order of present nature ought not to have been passed in judicial proceeding keeping in view the judicial discipline. We hereby stay the order passed by the High Court judge in the suo motu proceeding. We direct Secretary General of Supreme Court to communicate this order to the Registrar General of Calcutta High Court forthwith who shall communicate the same to the High Court judge," the apex court said in its order.