SC stays Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay's direction to apex court Secretary General

New Delhi, Apr 28: In a hearing held late in the evening on Friday, the Supreme Court stayed the order passed by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court directing the Supreme Court Secretary-General to produce the report and official transcript of an interview Justice Gangopadhyay had given to a news channel.
A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli noted that the order by the High Court was improper and against judicial discipline.
The Court directed its Secretary General that Justice Gangopadhyay be conveyed the top court's order. "The order of present nature ought not to have been passed in judicial proceeding keeping in view the judicial discipline. We hereby stay the order passed by the High Court judge in the suo motu proceeding. We direct Secretary General of Supreme Court to communicate this order to the Registrar General of Calcutta High Court forthwith who shall communicate the same to the High Court judge," the apex court said in its order.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who appeared before the bench also agreed that such an order should not have been passed by the High Court judge. The case arose out of an order passed earlier today by the top court directing that the school-for-jobs case before the Calcutta High Court should not be heard by Justice Gangopadhyay.
A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha ordered that the proceedings against Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee in relation to the school-for-jobs case, being heard by Justice Gangopadhyay, be transferred to some other judge of the High Court. ( Bar and Bench).