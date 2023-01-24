SC strikes off magistrate's approval condition from 'living will' process

New Delhi, Jan 24: The Supreme Court on Tuesday removed the condition, mandating a magistrate's approval for withdrawal or withholding of life support to a terminally ill person.

A five-judge constitution bench, headed by Justice K.M. Joseph, said now the document will be signed by the executor of the living will. Two attesting witnesses, preferably independent, should be there when the document is signed and attested before a notary or gazetted officer, it added.