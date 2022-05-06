SC takes serious note of vacancies in CAT

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant agreed to hear a plea filed by the Central Administrative Tribunal (Principal Bench) Bar Association and issued notice to the Centre.

We are issuing notice on this issue. Six benches of CAT including at Jabalpur, Cuttack, Lucknow, Jammu, and Srinagar are left with only one member. With one member, you cannot even constitute a bench also , Justice Chandrachud said.