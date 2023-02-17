SC to consider listing of pleas against abrogation of Article 370

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala said a specific date will be given for hearing a series of petitions challenging the removal of special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. This, the court said, in response to submissions of senior advocate Raju Ramchandran, appearing for one of the parties, that the matter needed an urgent hearing.

“All right. I will take a call on it,” the CJI said. The batch of petitions which are pending before the apex court since 2019, have not been taken up for hearing since March 2020. The matter was mentioned before several times for urgent listing but did not come up.