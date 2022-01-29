SC to consider listing PIL seeking to debar persons charged in serious offences

The lawyer has been seeking a hearing on the PIL in view of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa that will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases with the counting of votes on March 10.

Recently, the apex court has sought responses from the Centre and the Election Commission on another PIL of Upadhyay seeking a direction to seize the symbol or deregister a political party that promises or distributes irrational freebies before polls.

Besides debarring persons against whom charges have been framed in criminal cases, the 2020 PIL also sought direction to the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take steps to restrain such candidates who are put on trial for serious offences.