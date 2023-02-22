SC to consider whether state Human Rights Commission can examine criminal medical negligence

The top court noted the view taken by NHRC by an order passed on March 29, 2016.

The NHRC had said: "Direction issued by the Commission: This case pertains to allegations of medical negligence by a private nursing home. Since to public servant is involved in this case the matter is dismissed in limine. The file be sent to SB-II after issuing the letter. Action taken: Dismissed in limine (dated 3/29/2016). Status on 5.17.2016: Dismissed."