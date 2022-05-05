SC to examine if petitions challenging sedition law should be referred to larger bench

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday gave last opportunity to Centre to file its response on petitions challenging the sedition law, and also agreed to hear arguments on whether the case should be referred to a larger bench.

At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, submitted before a bench, headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, that a draft is ready in the case and it is awaiting approval from competent authority, and sought an extension to file the counter affidavit.

As the Chief Justice told Mehta that 9 or 10 months ago, notice was issued on the petitions, and asked him to argue without the counter-affidavit, Mehta mentioned that fresh matters have been filed in the case and requested the court to grant more time -- given the nature of the matter and its repercussions.