SC to examine plea seeking probe into Hindenburg report on Adani group

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine a plea on Friday seeking a direction to set up a committee monitored by a retired apex court judge to investigate the Hindenburg Research report.

The Adani group has rubbished the allegations made by the Hindenburg Research.

Advocate Vishal Tiwari mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala.

Tiwari contended before the bench that a separate petition has been filed on the issue, which is listed for hearing on February 10, and requested to hear his petition along with that petition.

Tiwari's plea sought directions to set up a special committee to supervise the sanction policy for loans of over Rs 500 crore given to big companies.