SC to hear Bilkis Bano’s plea against release of convicts on December 13

Bilkis Bano, in the petition filed through advocate Shobha Gupta, said: “The premature release of all the convicts came as a shock not only to the petitioner, to her grown-up daughters, to her family, but also to the society at large, nationally and internationally, and the society across segments had shown their anger, disappointment, distrust and protest to the clemency shown by the Government by releasing criminals like the 11 convicts of the case.”

Terming the release order mechanical, the plea said the enmasse premature release of the convicts in the much talked about the case of Bilkis Bano, has shaken the conscience of the society and resulted in a number of agitations across the country.