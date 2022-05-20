SC to hear in July pleas concerning hate speeches

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday said it would hear on July 21 the pleas concerning instances of hate speeches and hate crimes.

The apex court also said it would hear the matters pertaining to the challenge to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 on July 19.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said pleas concerning the challenge to the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules,2021 would be heard on July 20.