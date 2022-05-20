SC to hear in July pleas concerning hate speeches

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday said it would hear on July 21 the pleas concerning instances of hate speeches and hate crimes.
The apex court also said it would hear the matters pertaining to the challenge to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 on July 19.
A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said pleas concerning the challenge to the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules,2021 would be heard on July 20.
The bench, also comprising Justices A S Oka and J B Pardiwala, was hearing a batch of pleas that have raised issues ranging from hate speeches to challenges to the IT Rules and the Cable TV Rules.
During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that under the rule-making powers or regulation-making power under the IT Act, the Central Government has come out with digital media discipline rules.
There are three kinds of media print, electronic and digital media. The print has a separate regulatory mechanism. The electronic has Cable TV Act etc and for digital, the Central Government has come out with statutory regulations, he said.