SC to hear petitions challenging Citizenship Amendment Act on Dec 6

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday scheduled, for December 6, the hearing on over 200 petitions challenging the validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019.

A bench of Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi said: “List the matters before the appropriate bench on December 6, 2022.”

The bench granted time to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to file a response on behalf of Tripura and Assam in the matter. It also nominated two advocates Pallavi Pratap, representing one of the petitioners, and Kanu Agrawal, representing the Centre, to make a common compilation of documents to facilitate smooth hearings in the matters arising out of more than 230 petitions.

A battery of senior advocates A.M. Singhvi, Sidharth Luthra, Kapil Sibal, P. Wilson and Indira Jaising and others appeared on behalf of the petitioners. The top court said all counsel should share written submissions not exceeding three pages.

“Nodal counsel can designate one or two other matters as lead matters,” it added.