SC to hear plea for early assembly elections in J&K

Srinagar: The Supreme Court (SC) is likely to hear on Thursday a petition regarding the early assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The petition filed by former minister, Harsh Dev Singh, is seeking the top court’s intervention in restoring the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir. The bench to hear the petition will be headed by the Chief Justice.

In his plea, Singh has contended that he has approached the court over the Government of India and the Election Commission of India’s lack of response on the matter.

He said that any delay in elections would not only amount to subversion of democracy but also violation of the orders of the Supreme Court.