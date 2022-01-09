SC to hear plea on recent breach in PM Modi’s security today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea on the recent breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security in Punjab.

On January, the prime minister’s convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending the planned events, including a rally.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli is likely to take up the plea filed by an organisation, Lawyers Voice.