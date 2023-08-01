SC to hear pleas challenging Art 370 repeal from today

The Constitution Bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, and Surya Kant, would hear the matter consecutively starting from August 2, except for Mondays and Fridays.

CJI Chandrachud and Justice Khanna are the new members of the latest 5-judge bench as CJI N V Ramana and Justice Subhash Reddy, who were part of the earlier bench, had retired.

The clutch of petitions was recently heard on July 11 to complete the necessary pre-hearing formalities from March 2, 2020, when another Constitution Bench ruled against the necessity of referring the matter to a seven-judge bench.