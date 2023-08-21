SC to lay down parameters on summoning Govt officials in court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will lay down broad parameters in the form of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) relating to summoning of government officials in contempt or other court proceedings.

At the outset, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said it has gone through the draft SOP submitted by the Centre in this regard and remarked that "some parts of the SOP are really more on how judicial review should be exercised".

"We ask the court to frame some guidelines. We have proposed an SOP," said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, while pointing out that the main matter was filed after two officials from Uttar Pradesh were taken into custody for non-compliance of an order of the Allahabad High Court, who was later released on directions of the Supreme Court.