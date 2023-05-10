SC to pronounce verdict on Delhi-Centre row over control of services today

On January 18, a bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices M.R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli, and P.S. Narasimha - reserved the judgment after hearing Solicitor General Mehta, representing the Centre, and senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, representing the Delhi government, for almost four and a half days.

Mehta contended before the apex court that he had filed an application for reference of the matter to a larger bench. The Chief Justice replied, "We did not hear arguments on reference. It was never argued, now we are in rejoinder...". Mehra pressed that reference is needed, adding that "they do not want to be remembered in history for handling over capital to complete anarchy".