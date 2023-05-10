SC to pronounce verdict on Delhi-Centre row over control of services today

New Delhi, May 10: The Supreme Court would pronounce its verdict on Thursday in a case between the Delhi government and Centre in connection with the administrative control over transfers and postings of civil servants.
On January 18, a bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices M.R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli, and P.S. Narasimha - reserved the judgment after hearing Solicitor General Mehta, representing the Centre, and senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, representing the Delhi government, for almost four and a half days.
Mehta contended before the apex court that he had filed an application for reference of the matter to a larger bench. The Chief Justice replied, "We did not hear arguments on reference. It was never argued, now we are in rejoinder...". Mehra pressed that reference is needed, adding that "they do not want to be remembered in history for handling over capital to complete anarchy".
Singhvi opposed Mehta's submissions. Mehta argued that when he filed the application seeking reference to the larger bench, the Delhi government opposed it and the court told him that it can be argued during submissions. "Reference is essentially on the ground that contours of federalism between Union and Union Territory require relook. It is covered in my arguments," said Mehta.
Earlier, the Centre had filed an interim application seeking reference to a larger bench of nine or more judges in the Delhi-Centre dispute over control of services.
But the Chief Justice said: "We would have looked at the matter differently, reference was never argued." As Mehta requested the bench to allow him to submit the application, the bench replied: "We will consider...".
However, the Chief Justice told Mehta that the aspect of reference was not covered in his arguments. Mehta said all points were covered without using the word "reference".