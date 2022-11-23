SC to set up special benches for criminal appeals, tax, land acquisition cases

New Delhi: Next week onwards, the Supreme Court will constitute specialised benches to take up criminal appeals, tax, land acquisition, and motor accident claim tribunal cases.

During the mentioning of cases, Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud made an announcement in this regard. He also indicated that the Justice Surya Kant-led bench would hear cases related to land acquisitions.

"From next week, there would be special benches for criminal appeals, direct and indirect tax matters, land acquisition matters, and motor accidents claims tribunal matters," he said.