SC to take up plea seeking inquiry into killing of Atiq, Ashraf on April 24

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to list on April 24 the plea seeking to constitute an Independent Expert Committee under the chairmanship of a Former Supreme Court judge to inquire into the killing of Atiq and Ashraf, amid police presence.

Advocate Vishal Tiwari mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud seeking an urgent hearing of his plea. The top court listed it for April 24. Advocate Tiwari mentioned in SC's urgent hearing of his plea seeking to constitute an Independent Expert Committee under the chairmanship of a former Supreme Court judge.

Advocate Tiwari moved a plea in Supreme Court seeking to constitute an Independent Expert Committee under the Chairmanship of a former Supreme Court Justice to inquire into the 183 encounters, which had occurred since 2017 as stated by Uttar Pradesh Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) and also inquire into the brazen murder of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his Ashraf while in police custody.