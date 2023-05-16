SC transfers plea against shifting of detenues out of J&K jails to HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday transferred to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, a plea against shifting of J&K prisoners to jails in other states apart from Union Territory prisons.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala observed that Jammu and Kashmir High Court has seized the matter relating to the constitutional validity of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety amendment. The top court said, "Let the High Court deal with the matter first and transfer this petition to the HC."