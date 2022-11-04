SC upholds validity of Employees' Pension (Amendment) Scheme of 2014

The bench said there was uncertainty as regards validity of the post amendment scheme, which was quashed by the judgments of three high courts. Thus, all the employees who did not exercise the option though being entitled to do so but could not due to the interpretation of the cut-off date by the authorities, ought to be given a further chance to exercise their option, it added.

The top court said that employees who, due to lack of clarity, did not join the scheme will be given another four months to avail the option. "Time to exercise option under paragraph 11(4) of the scheme, under these circumstances, shall stand extended by a further period of four months. We are giving this direction in exercise of our jurisdiction under Article 142 of the Constitution of India," said Justice Bose, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench.