SC uses extraordinary powers to free Rajiv Gandhi killing case convict Perarivalan

Perarivalan is currently on bail. His death sentence was commuted to life sentence and terrorism charges were withdrawn.

During the hearing, the apex court had questioned the Tamil Nadu Governor, for not deciding on the state government's recommendation to release all convicts in the case, which was made to the Governor way back in September 2018. It took strong objection to the Governor sitting on Cabinet's recommendation to release Perarivalan for over three years, and then forwarding it to the President.

The top court emphasised that the advice of the state cabinet is binding on the Governor in matters relating to commutation/remission of sentences under Article 161. It added that it is the satisfaction of the Council of Ministers on whose aid and advice the President or the Governor generally exercises all his powers and functions.