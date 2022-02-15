Scheme to empower de-notified, nomadic tribes to be rolled out

New Delhi: The 'Scheme for Economic Empowerment of DNT' (SEED) for the welfare of de-notified, nomadic and semi nomadic communities will be launched by the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry on Wednesday, an official statement said.
Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar will launch the SEED on February 16 at Dr Ambedkar International Centre here.
In a statement, the ministry said that the de-notified, nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes are the most neglected, marginalised and economically and socially deprived communities. "Most of them have been living a life of destitution for generations and still continue to do so with an uncertain and gloomy future. De-notified, nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes somehow escaped the attention of our developmental framework and thus are deprived of the support unlike Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes," the ministry said.