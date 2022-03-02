Scheme to rehabilitate displaced families of PoK, Sri Lankan Tamils, 1984 riot victims to continue

"The Modi government has approved the proposal for the continuation of the seven existing sub-schemes under the umbrella scheme 'Relief and Rehabilitation of Migrants and Repatriates' for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26 with a total outlay of Rs 1,452 crore," an official statement said.

The approval will ensure that assistance under the umbrella scheme continues to reach beneficiaries through the Ministry of Home Affairs led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it said.

The government, at different points in time, had started different schemes.

These seven schemes provide assistance for relief and rehabilitation of displaced families of PoK and Chhamb, Sri Lankan Tamil refugees, Bru refugees lodged in relief camps in Tripura and enhanced relief to 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims.