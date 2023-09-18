Scindia inaugurates Udaan Bhawan, pilot e-wallet facility in Delhi

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Monday inaugurated ‘Udaan Bhawan,’ an integrated office complex at Delhi’s Safdarjung Airport and pilot e-wallet facility.

The Udaan Bhawan will house, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) and Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The officials said that Udaan Bhawan has been constructed at Safdarjung Airport, New Delhi which will facilitate better coordination between various regulatory authorities under Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

The occasion also witnessed the launch of the pilot e-wallet facility. The e-wallet will be particularly useful for processing of fees for various regulatory approvals in the Bharatkosh portal and act as a prepaid wallet that would enable registered users to add funds in advance.