SCO FM meet: India-China bilateral talks focus on 'peace, tranquility in border areas'

Panaji: The bilateral meeting of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, concluded on Thursday. The discussions focussed on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring "peace and tranquility" in the border areas.

The two foreign ministers held detailed discussions, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) FM meet, revolving around SCO, G20 and BRICS, said EAM Jaishankar.

After commencing bilateral talks with both his Russian and Chinese counterparts, Jaishankar tweeted, "A detailed discussion with State Councillor and FM Qin Gang of China on our bilateral relationship. The focus remains on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring peace and tranquility in the border area. Also discussed SCO, G20 and BRICS."